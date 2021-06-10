



Thugs invade waterways jetties with cutlasses, machetes, extort boat operators

BOAT operators under the aegis of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON) have raised the alarm that thugs armed with cutlasses and machetes now besiege most inland waterways jetties, extorting boat operators of un-receipted levies. Speaking during a stakeholders meeting put together by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune