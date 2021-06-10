Twitter has approached govt for dialogue, Lai Mohammed says

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Twitter has approached govt for dialogue, Lai Mohammed says

FG expresses worries over Kaduna unrest, Minister tasks NIPR on national peace, security, FEC mum on Pantami’s alleged, Transparency International rating, digital switch over rollout, Minister charges task force, Capacity building key to tourism sector growth ― Minister, Lekki shootings, CNN, FG, FG support for newspaper houses, Angry reactions to fuel, private-sector-driven DSO, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, creative industry, COVID-19, Nigeria , Lai Mohammed, broadcast advertising, COVID-19, elitist, Lai Mohammed, Lai Mohammed, hate speech fine, broadcasting code, NBC, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, National theatre, Digital Switch Over, FG, Atiku, debt, Minister hails media for COVID-19, Lai Mohammed, officials, migrants arrested during border closure

FOLLOWING the suspension of its activities in Nigeria, Twitter has reached out to the Federal Government seeking high-level discussion to resolve the issue.  Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, saying that he got the message on […]

Twitter has approached govt for dialogue, Lai Mohammed says
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR