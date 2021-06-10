



Twitter has approached govt for dialogue, Lai Mohammed says

FOLLOWING the suspension of its activities in Nigeria, Twitter has reached out to the Federal Government seeking high-level discussion to resolve the issue. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, saying that he got the message on […]

