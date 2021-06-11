



Tribune Online

Amachree condoles with SCOAN, family on TB Joshua’s death

Nigeria’s Father of Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree has expressed shock over the death of the founder and Senior Pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua. He expressed his condolences to the SCOAN and the late pastor’s family on the great loss. Speaking on the contribution of the late pastor to […]

Amachree condoles with SCOAN, family on TB Joshua’s death

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune