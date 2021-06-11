



Tribune Online

Democracy Day: I’ve presented 12 bills, 3 motions, says Delta Reps member

House of Representatives member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, says he has presented 12 bills and moved three motions in the last legislative aw q1111year. He made the disclosure on Friday while giving an account of his stewardship to his people for the second legislative year which […]

Democracy Day: I’ve presented 12 bills, 3 motions, says Delta Reps member

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune