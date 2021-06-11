Electoral bill, PIB, constitution amendment bill to be passed by July ― Lawan

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has promised that the much-awaited Electoral Amendment Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill and Constitution Amendment Bill will all be passed during the second quarter of 2021.

At a media briefing to mark the second anniversary of the 9th National Assembly in Abuja on Friday, Lawan said the PIB will be passed before the end of this month.

The two others he said would be passed before the Senate proceed on its long annual break in July.

Lawan has listed the removal of former Service Chiefs as one of the achievements of the ninth Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last January removed the immediate past Service Chiefs and announced a new set of Army…