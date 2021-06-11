Tribune Online
Fatal accident claims two lives, 6 others injured in Gombe
A ghastly auto accident that occurred at Wuro Dole village along the ever-busy Gombe-Bauchi highway has claimed two lives while six others were injured with various degrees. The accident occurred at about 10.30 am on Friday involving a Honda Civic and a Sharon commercial bus which had a head-on collision coming from opposite directions. An […]
Fatal accident claims two lives, 6 others injured in Gombe
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune