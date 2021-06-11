



ITF to commence mass production of android smartphone

Plans are underway by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to commence mass production of the ITF Mobile android GSM smartphone in preparation for its introduction to the Nigerian market. It would be recalled that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo recently presented the ITF mobile android GSM smartphone to President Muhammadu […]

