Tribune Online
ITF to commence mass production of android smartphone
Plans are underway by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to commence mass production of the ITF Mobile android GSM smartphone in preparation for its introduction to the Nigerian market. It would be recalled that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo recently presented the ITF mobile android GSM smartphone to President Muhammadu […]
ITF to commence mass production of android smartphone
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune