ITF to commence mass production of android smartphone

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
ITF to commence mass production of android smartphone

mass production of android, Nigeria needs requisite technical skills, Unemployment

Plans are underway by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to commence mass production of the ITF Mobile android GSM smartphone in preparation for its introduction to the Nigerian market. It would be recalled that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo recently presented the ITF mobile android GSM smartphone to President Muhammadu […]

ITF to commence mass production of android smartphone
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR