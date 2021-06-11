



June 12: Imo CP warns people to desist from being used to perpetrate crime

As Nigerians set to mark the 2021 June 12 Democracy Day, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro has cautioned residents of the state against being used to perpetrate violence. The CP said this in Owerri on Friday while reacting to social media reports of plans by members of the proscribed Indigenous People […]

