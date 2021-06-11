



June 12: Politicians’ opportunism destroying Nigeria’s democracy ― Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has observed that the opportunism of some Nigerian politicians contributed to the destruction of democracy in the country, noting that most of those who aided and abetted late dictator, General Abacha’s self-succession agenda were politicians. In a statement he issued Friday to mark Democracy Day, he posited that there is […]

