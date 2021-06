Tribune Online

Muslim World League condemns Islamophobic attack in Canada

THE Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned the recent killing of four members of a Muslim family in a “premeditated” vehicle attack in the city of London, Ontario province. In a statement, MWL Secretary General, Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, said the wicked attack was the result of spread of hate and racism, Anadolu Agency […]

Muslim World League condemns Islamophobic attack in Canada

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune