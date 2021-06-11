Nigeria records 45 new COVID-19 infections, total now 167,027





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 167,027. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. “45 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria; Ondo-23, Lagos-15, Gombe-2, Katsina-2, Rivers-2, Nasarawa-1.” “167,027 confirmed, 163,413 discharged, 2,117 deaths. […]

