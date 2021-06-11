



PCN seals off 305 pharmacies, patent medicine stores in Kebbi

In what look like an operation sweep, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed off a total of 305 premises made up of 20 Pharmacies and 285 patent medicine shops for various offences. The registrar of the council, Dr Elijah Mohammed, represented by Pharm Stephen Esumobi who is Director of Enforcement, at a press […]

