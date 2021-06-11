



Tribune Online

Restructuring is a constitutional matter, only NASS can handle it, Buhari insists

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday insisted that the contentious issue of restructuring, true federalism or devolution of powers remains a constitutional matter, with which only the National Assembly can deal, reiterating his position on devolving more power to the people. He made the declaration while receiving members of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by Co-Chairmen, […]

Restructuring is a constitutional matter, only NASS can handle it, Buhari insists

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune