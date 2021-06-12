



Denocracy Day: The June 12 scenario should never happen again, says Lawmaker

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu has enjoined Nigerian leaders to tow the path of justice, equity, dialogue, and rule of law in order to arrest worsening insecurity and separatist agitations across the country. Okechukwu said the nation was clearly in a state of anomie and dysfunction, although there were […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune