



Tribune Online

How we stole cars in Nigeria and sold them off in Burkina Faso —Robbery gang members

ONE of the five suspected members of a trans-border robbery gang paraded by the Oyo State police command recently was one Peter Taiwo. The role of the 40-year-old was to facilitate the transfer of cars snatched at gun point by the syndicate to the receivers. The receivers, in turn, would take the vehicles to their […]

How we stole cars in Nigeria and sold them off in Burkina Faso —Robbery gang members

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune