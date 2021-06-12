



June 12: Anambra SDP pays tribute to Abiola, Kudirat, Rewane, others

As Nigeria marked Democracy Day on Saturday, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Anambra State chapter, has paid tribute to its candidate in the 1993 presidential election, late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, his wife, Kudirat and democracy activist, Pa Alfred Rewane and others for their sacrifices for the country. The State chairman of the party, Dr Webster […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune