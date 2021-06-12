June 12: Bauchi gov salutes courage, patriotism of heroes of democracy in Nigeria

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
June 12: Bauchi gov salutes courage, patriotism of heroes of democracy in Nigeria

Bauchi gov salutes courage, Bauchi gov lashes out, LG joint account, Bauchi gov tasks Christians, head of service, Ghost workers, Bauchi schools resume Thursday, Bauchi bans social activities, Bauchi,Caretaker Chairman, bauchi judicial panel

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has saluted the courage and patriotism of all those democrats dead and alive strive to ensure that democracy stood on both legs in the country. The Governor in his goodwill message to mark the second June 12 as Democracy Day in the country said that “We laboured together […]

June 12: Bauchi gov salutes courage, patriotism of heroes of democracy in Nigeria
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR