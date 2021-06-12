



My government’ll play critical role in constitutional amendment ―Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged the notions of marginalisation and agitations for constitution amendment, pledging that government will play a critical role in the ongoing exercise. In an address to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day delivered Saturday morning, he however stressed the need not to usurp the responsibility of the National Assembly. He said: […]

