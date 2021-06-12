



Tribune Online

No institution can stand alone without relying on one another, says UNIOSUN VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Professor Labode Popoola at the weekend affirmed that no institution can stand alone without relying on one another for better academic results. The Vice-chancellor made this known at the university main campus in Osogbo while signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Gambia for […]

No institution can stand alone without relying on one another, says UNIOSUN VC

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune