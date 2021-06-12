Tribune Online
Twitter did not ban Buhari as claimed in Trump’s viral statement
CLAIM: The former President of the United States, Donald Trump, in a congratulatory message to Nigeria over the recent Twitter ban, claimed Twitter banned President Muhammadu Buhari. VERDICT: False. Twitter didn’t ban President Muhammadu Buhari. Twitter only removed a post made by the President. FULL STORY: On Friday, June 4, 2021, the Nigerian government suspended […]
