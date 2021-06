Tribune Online

Album’s success excites Oyedele

Fast-rising gospel minister, Victoria Oyedele is excited about the success of her debut album, entitled, “God’s Supremacy”, saying the album was released to draw people closer to God. Oyedele noted that though she had some difficulty during the music production, the new work ended in glory as God was involved in all aspects of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune