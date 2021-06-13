



FG should dialogue with separatists, they have reasons ―Falana

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), on Saturday, called on the Federal Government to dialogue with various separatists groups. This was just as he decried the order given by President Muhammadu Buhari to security men to shoot anybody illegally found in possession of a firearm, saying illegal possession of a firearm does not attract […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune