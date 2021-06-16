NDPHC, water ministry partner on small, medium hydro projects





The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the Ministry of Water resources have partnered on the development of small and medium hydro projects in the country. It said this became imperative considering its plans to set up small hydro plants on existing dams in the country, especially those in the northern part of the […]

