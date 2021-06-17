Anambra 2021: APC screening committee clears all aspirants





Ahead of June 26 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, the screening committee led by Chief Ikechi Emenike has cleared all the 14 aspirants on the party platform. Those screened and cleared included Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba; Nwokafor Amobi Daniel; Dr George N. Moghalu; Hon. Paul Izuchukwuorajiaka; Chief Edozie Madu; Dr Chidozie Wilson Nwankwo; […]

