Ex-PDP govs move to ‘rescue’ Nigeria from insecurity 

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Ex-PDP govs move to ‘rescue’ Nigeria from insecurity 

Ex-PDP govs move

The Forum of Former Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP) met in Abuja Friday, calling on their colleagues in other parties to join them in the effort to rescue Nigeria from the present insecurity. Rising from the meeting at Legacy House, the former state chief executives affirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed […]

Ex-PDP govs move to ‘rescue’ Nigeria from insecurity 
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR