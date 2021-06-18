



Tribune Online

Ex-PDP govs move to ‘rescue’ Nigeria from insecurity

The Forum of Former Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Abuja Friday, calling on their colleagues in other parties to join them in the effort to rescue Nigeria from the present insecurity. Rising from the meeting at Legacy House, the former state chief executives affirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed […]

Ex-PDP govs move to ‘rescue’ Nigeria from insecurity

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune