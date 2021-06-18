FIDA Bauchi engages women in dialogue to uphold family values

The Federation of Women Lawyers Association (FIDA), Bauchi chapter, has emphasised the need to  uphold family values through positive parenting. The association its position known during a one-day dialogue with women groups  in Bauchi, recently. The event,  which was organised by FIDA Bauchi, was also designed to create awareness on how to curb all forms […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

