How To Get Started With Crypto

If you have an interest in buying, selling or trading Cryptocurrency then it is a good idea to do some research and make sure you know what you’re getting into before you get going.

What is Cryptocurrency?

In simple terms, cryptocurrency is a digital asset. It’s a digital currency that can be traded or used to pay for things. There is no physical product and so it has no intrinsic value, instead of how much it is worth is determined by supply and demand. So, it is only worth what someone is willing to pay.

Although this is a public record of transactions (blockchain is usually the method used), there is no authority to oversee the currency and therefore no real regulation. Although they…