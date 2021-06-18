



IPMAN commends FG over move to repair failed portions of Enugu-Onitsha highway

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has expressed delight over plans by the Federal Government to rehabilitate the badly damaged Ugwu-Onyeama axis of Enugu-Onitsha highway. Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community, Mr Chinedu Anyaso, said this while speaking to journalists in Awka on Friday. Saturday Tribune gathered that the Enugu Depot Community is […]

