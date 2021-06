Tribune Online

Mother of man killed in Ibadan mayhem demands justice

Mother of a 37-year-old Ramon Azeez, killed in a fracas which ensued between shop owners and members of Park Management System (PMS) at Iwo-Road area of Ibadan on Wednesday, Alhaja Salimot Azeez, has said the only thing the Oyo State government could do for the soul of her son is to make the perpetrators of […]

Mother of man killed in Ibadan mayhem demands justice

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune