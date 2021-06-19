



Aggrieved Kwara APC members leave party, form Kwara Third Force party

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have decamped from the ruling party and teamed up to form a new political association described as the Third Force in the political equation in the state. The aggrieved APC members, who included senatorial chairman, ward chairmen, local government chairmen, women leaders, youth […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune