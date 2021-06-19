



Anambra guber: My mission is to restore people’s confidence in governance ― Moghalu

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and governorship aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election, Dr George Moghalu has said that his main mission is to restore the peoples’ confidence in governance. Moghalu disclosed this on Friday in Lokoja while speaking with newsmen at a symposium to mark the 46th birthday […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune