COVID-19: UAE lifts travel ban on Nigeria, passengers to undergo test at Dubai Airport

The United Arab Emirates has lifted its travel ban on Nigeria, India and South Africa. According to a message from the Dubai Media Office, passengers from Nigeria are expected to have received a negative result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure. Passengers are also expected to present a negative PCR test […]

