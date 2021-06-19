Nigeria has highest burden of sickle cell disease in the world, says Minister

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that Nigeria currently has the highest burden of sickle cell disease in the world ahead of Democratic Republic of Congo and India, with an estimated 25% of her adult population being carriers of defective S-gene.  This is as he also noted that available record shows that sickle cell […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

