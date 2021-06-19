Put pressure on Mali to return to civil rule, Buhari tells ECOWAS leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has admonished West African leaders to exert pressure on the military leadership in Mali to ensure that the transition process in the country is not aborted. He gave this position in his statement delivered at the 59th Ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Accra, […]

