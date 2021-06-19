Relations wail as gas explosion kills five, injures 13, destroys 25 cars in Lagos

Gas tanker

FRESH findings on Friday showed how five persons were burnt to death in a gas tanker explosion that rocked the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC) Plaza on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Lagos.  Prominent among the dead reportedly was a top official of the Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON).  The gas tanker […]

