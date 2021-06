Tribune Online

14.3 million Nigerians abuse drugs — NDLEA

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), has disclosed that no fewer than 14.3 million Nigerians; young people and adults from the age of 16 to 64 years abuse drugs, with cannabis being the commonly abused substance. Marwa who disclosed this in Ogidi, Ijumu local government […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune