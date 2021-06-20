



Attempted murder of VIO: Court remands truck driver at Suleja correctional centre

The Presiding Judge of a Grade One, Area Court in Karu satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Inuwa Maiwada, at the weekend, remanded a driver of Guinness-owned truck, Wilson Aniete at Suleja Correctional Centre over the attempted murder of Vehicles Inspection Officer (VIO), Mr Udunobun Otaigbe, in Abuja. It will be recalled that […]

