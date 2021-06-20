



Buhari’s achievements will propel APC beyond 2023 ― FCT minister

The Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has said with the monumental achievements recorded so far by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to thrive beyond 2023. Dr Aliyu, who made this statement during her coronation ceremony as the Onyize (Mother of Wealth) of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune