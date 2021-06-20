Buhari’s statement on restructuring, unpresidential, insensitive ― PANDEF, CLF

Buhari’s statement on restructuring, unpresidential, insensitive ― PANDEF, CLF

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Centre for Liberty (CLF), on Sunday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s attack on those calling for restructuring, as unpresidential and insensitive to the yearning for a better Nigeria. The positions of both groups were contained in the statements separately issued and made available to Tribune Online PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

