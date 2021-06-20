



If our democracy collapses, it means my parents have died in vain, says Abiola’s son

The son of acclaimed winner of 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, Jamiu Abiola has proclaimed that if the country’s democracy collapses, it means his parents have died in vain. He was speaking at the launch of Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari Peace Foundation established to promote the ideals of his late mother Kudirat at Congo Conference […]

