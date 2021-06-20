



Insecurity: Send armed policemen to institutions, Ajayi Crowther VC tells FG

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Timothy Abiodun Adebayo, has urged the Federal Government to send armed security agencies to schools so as to protect the lives of students. Adebayo, who disclosed this during the 16th matriculation ceremony for the 2020/2021 academic session held on Saturday, added that the rate of insecurity […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune