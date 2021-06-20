



No govt will cede its authority to people that are not elected — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that no government in the world will cede its authority to the people that are not elected. He made this known at the launching of the Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari Peace Foundation held at Congo Conference hotel in Zaria on Saturday. He said each time people are talking about restructuring, […]

