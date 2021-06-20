No govt will cede its authority to people that are not elected — Buhari

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
No govt will cede its authority to people that are not elected — Buhari

Buhari, Restructuring is a constitutional, IPOB won't have access, Buhari presides over Police, Buhari completes tenure , FG targets three million, Buhari restates commitment, Buhari seeks external loan, FG, Buhari approves new security measures, Buhari orders low key celebration , Despite my shoot-at-sight order, Buhari approves centre for small arms control, Buhari begs US, You cant bully us, Buhari asks Senate to confirm , Nigeria to get fertiliser plant, Let’s tackle terrorism insurgency together, Buhari directs periodic performance, Buhari inaugurates road projectsm Zamfara a no-fly zone, women are bedrock of society, Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that no government in the world will cede its authority to the people that are not elected. He made this known at the launching of the Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari Peace Foundation held at Congo Conference hotel in Zaria on Saturday.  He said each time people are talking about restructuring, […]

No govt will cede its authority to people that are not elected — Buhari
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR