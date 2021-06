Tribune Online

South-East governors disown IPOB’s call for secession

GOVERNORS of the Southeastern region of Nigeria, under the umbrella of South East Governors’ Forum, have declared that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are not speaking for the interest of the region on the call for secession. The governors who met in Enugu State on Saturday to figure out ways of curbing […]

