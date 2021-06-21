Be civil on national issues, Ekwueme’s daughter, Bishop Ekwe urge Buhari

Be civil on national issues, Ekwueme’s daughter, Bishop Ekwe urge Buhari

Daughter of late Dr Alex Ekwueme, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, on Sunday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to always be civil on issues affecting the country, for the sake of peace and unity. Onyemelukwe, gave the advice at the Synod Thanksgiving for the Second Session of the Fourth Synod of Diocese of Niger West, held at […]

