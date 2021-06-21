Court orders FG to pay $951m to Bayelsa govt

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the Federal Government to pay $951 million being the 13 per cent derivative sum due as arrears of revenue and payable to the Bayelsa State government.

The Bayelsa state government had, in a suit filed on ita behalf by Ken Njemanze (SAN), urged the court to compel the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), who was the sole defendant in the matter to pay five per cent of $50 billion recovered as additional revenue that accrued to the Nigerian government.

Delivering judgment on the matter on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the AGF failed to enter his defence in the suit, prompting the court to declare the plaintiff’s case…