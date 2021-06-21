



Tribune Online

Equities market bows to profit taking as investors lose N366bn WoW

Despite recording a gain on three of the week’s four trading sessions, the local stock market closed the four-day trading sessions in the red zone. Investors took full advantage of the gains recorded over the last two weeks in booking profit on bellwether stocks to close last week with 1.3 per cent weekly depreciation in […]

Equities market bows to profit taking as investors lose N366bn WoW

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune