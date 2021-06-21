



Tribune Online

Gov Bello assures NEMA of judicious distribution of donated agro-allied facilities

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, has assured the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of judicious distribution of Agro-Allied facilities donated to the state by the agency. The governor who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, stated this when he received the NEMA Head of Abuja Operations, Hajiya Zainab Suleiman Saidu in […]

Gov Bello assures NEMA of judicious distribution of donated agro-allied facilities

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune