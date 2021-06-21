Insecurity: Expect new security strategies for Oyo ―  Makinde

In response to security issues facing the state, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Monday, hinted that the state will, in the coming days, unveil new set of security strategies. Speaking during the inauguration of the governing board of the state security network agency codenamed Amotekun, Makinde hinted that the new strategy will see an increased presence of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

