Insecurity impacting negatively on Nigeria’s education ― UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has expressed concerns that the attack on schools and abduction of students by bandits have impacted negatively on the development of education in Nigeria. Mrs Ngozi Amanze, National Programme Officer, Education, UNESCO, Abuja Regional Office, spoke, on Monday, at a two-day training programme on reviewed Curricula […]

