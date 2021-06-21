New Iranian president, Raisi, deserves his victory ― Buhari

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
New Iranian president, Raisi, deserves his victory ― Buhari

Raisi deserves his victory, is excluded in my administration, Stop making inflammatory references, Buhari, Restructuring is a constitutional, IPOB won't have access, Buhari presides over Police, Buhari completes tenure , FG targets three million, Buhari restates commitment, Buhari seeks external loan, FG, Buhari approves new security measures, Buhari orders low key celebration , Despite my shoot-at-sight order, Buhari approves centre for small arms control, Buhari begs US, You cant bully us, Buhari asks Senate to confirm , Nigeria to get fertiliser plant, Let’s tackle terrorism insurgency together, Buhari directs periodic performance, Buhari inaugurates road projectsm Zamfara a no-fly zone, women are bedrock of society, Boko Haram exploiting COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the newly elected president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, deserves his victory in the election. This was disclosed by a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Monday. The statement said that the president affirmed that the election of Raisi “once again […]

New Iranian president, Raisi, deserves his victory ― Buhari
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR