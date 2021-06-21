Tribune Online
New Iranian president, Raisi, deserves his victory ― Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the newly elected president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, deserves his victory in the election. This was disclosed by a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Monday. The statement said that the president affirmed that the election of Raisi “once again […]
New Iranian president, Raisi, deserves his victory ― Buhari
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune